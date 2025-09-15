NAS Sigonella holds a chief pinning ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250916-N-WF272-1244 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 16, 2025) Newly-pinned chief petty officers receive congratulations upon completion of a chief pinning ceremony held aboard NAS Sigonella, Sept. 16, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)