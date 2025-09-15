Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Sigonella holds a chief pinning ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    NAS Sigonella holds a chief pinning ceremony

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan    

    AFN Sigonella

    250916-N-WF272-1244 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 16, 2025) Newly-pinned chief petty officers receive congratulations upon completion of a chief pinning ceremony held aboard NAS Sigonella, Sept. 16, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

