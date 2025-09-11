Two evaluators, U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron watch as their peers practice a simulated Medical Evacuation with members of the 424th Air Base Squadron, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sep. 03, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9317184
|VIRIN:
|250903-A-BD610-1075
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.87 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th AES performs training MedEvac with 424th ABS [Image 18 of 18], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.