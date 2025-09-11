86th AES performs training MedEvac with 424th ABS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two evaluators, U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron watch as their peers practice a simulated Medical Evacuation with members of the 424th Air Base Squadron, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sep. 03, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)