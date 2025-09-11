Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AES performs training MedEvac with 424th ABS [Image 17 of 18]

    86th AES performs training MedEvac with 424th ABS

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Hayward, an Evaluator with the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron gives an out brief to Airmen assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron after they assisted a training Medical Evacuation, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sep. 03, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 05:52
    Photo ID: 9317183
    VIRIN: 250903-A-BD610-1246
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.62 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 86th AES performs training MedEvac with 424th ABS [Image 18 of 18], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86 AW
    424 ABS
    86 OG
    StrongEurope
    86 AES

