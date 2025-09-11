FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 16, 2025) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) held the Class of 132 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony in the installation's Fleet Theater Tuesday, September 16. 11 Sailors from CFAY and various tenant commands on the installation participated in the event at Fleet Theater. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 00:20
|Photo ID:
|9316804
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-FG395-1026
|Resolution:
|6829x4553
|Size:
|26.29 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Celebrates Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.