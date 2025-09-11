CFAY Celebrates Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 16, 2025) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) held the Class of 132 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony in the installation's Fleet Theater Tuesday, September 16. 11 Sailors from CFAY and various tenant commands on the installation participated in the event at Fleet Theater. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)