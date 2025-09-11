CFAY Celebrates Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 16, 2025) -- A Chief Petty Officer stands at parade rest in Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Fleet Theater Tuesday, September 16 during the CFAY Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony. 11 Sailors from CFAY and various tenant commands on the installation participated in the event at Fleet Theater. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)