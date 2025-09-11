Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Celebrates Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    CFAY Celebrates Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 16, 2025) -- A Chief Petty Officer stands at parade rest in Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Fleet Theater Tuesday, September 16 during the CFAY Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony. 11 Sailors from CFAY and various tenant commands on the installation participated in the event at Fleet Theater. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Pinning
    Yokosuka

