CFAY Celebrates Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 16, 2025) -- The Color Guard prepares to parade the colors at the Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony in Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Fleet Theater Tuesday, September 16. 11 Sailors from CFAY and various tenant commands on the installation participated in the event at Fleet Theater. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)