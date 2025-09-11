Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September Skywarrior of the Month: Staff Sgt. Jetel Garcia-Flores [Image 2 of 2]

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jetel Garcia-Flores, 15th Wing adverse actions noncommissioned officer in-charge, receives a coin from Chief Master Sgt. Michael Haywood, 15th Wing command chief, as the 15th Wing’s Skywarrior of the Month on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2025. Garcia-Flores was recognized for her superior performance, including overseeing coordination of travel for eight court-martial witnesses, streamlining Article 15 processing and providing support to 20 victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    This work, September Skywarrior of the Month: Staff Sgt. Jetel Garcia-Flores [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15 WG
    skywarrior of the month

