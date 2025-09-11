U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jetel Garcia-Flores, 15th Wing adverse actions noncommissioned officer in-charge, poses for a photo with 15th Wing senior enlisted leadership after being selected as the 15th Wing’s Skywarrior of the Month on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2025. Garcia-Flores was recognized for her superior performance, including overseeing coordination of travel for eight court-martial witnesses, streamlining Article 15 processing and providing support to 20 victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9316767
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-JA727-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, September Skywarrior of the Month: Staff Sgt. Jetel Garcia-Flores [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.