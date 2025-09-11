September Skywarrior of the Month: Staff Sgt. Jetel Garcia-Flores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jetel Garcia-Flores, 15th Wing adverse actions noncommissioned officer in-charge, poses for a photo with 15th Wing senior enlisted leadership after being selected as the 15th Wing’s Skywarrior of the Month on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2025. Garcia-Flores was recognized for her superior performance, including overseeing coordination of travel for eight court-martial witnesses, streamlining Article 15 processing and providing support to 20 victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)