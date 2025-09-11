Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Honolulu participates in SAREX 2025 [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard Station Honolulu participates in SAREX 2025

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Brooklyn Baker and Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Goodwin search for simulated persons in the water during a search and rescue exercise, Sept. 11, 2025. A crew from Coast Guard Station Honolulu, in a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium, was joined by an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, fire department crews on both a small boat and helicopter, and Ocean Safety members on jet skis for a multi-agency response training. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    USCG, Coast Guard Station Honolulu, SAREX 2025, Hawaii

