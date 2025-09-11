Coast Guard Station Honolulu participates in SAREX 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Brooklyn Baker and Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Goodwin search for simulated persons in the water during a search and rescue exercise, Sept. 11, 2025. A crew from Coast Guard Station Honolulu, in a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium, was joined by an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, fire department crews on both a small boat and helicopter, and Ocean Safety members on jet skis for a multi-agency response training. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)