New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During a visit Sept. 3 to the Virtual Medical Operations Center (VMOC) at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Defense Health Network Pacific Rim’s new Deputy Director Capt. Kathleen Cooperman (second from right) talks with Lt. Cmdr. Leonard Aranas (left), NMCSD’s director of medical services, Capt. David Foster (second from left), NMCSD’s director of branch clinics, and Lynn Campbell (right), nurse. NMCSD is one of the network’s nine military treatment facilities and Cooperman stopped by to learn about the VMOC’s role in providing real-time inpatient virtual care and tele-critical care support to military hospitals and clinics worldwide. By centralizing monitoring and leveraging specialized providers virtually, the VMOC extends critical care expertise to military treatment facilities and operational forces around the globe, improving readiness while delivering safe, high-quality patient care. (DOD photo by Regena Kowitz)