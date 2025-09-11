Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Defense Health Network Pacific Rim

    During a visit Sept. 3 to the Virtual Medical Operations Center (VMOC) at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Defense Health Network Pacific Rim’s new Deputy Director Capt. Kathleen Cooperman (second from right) talks with Lt. Cmdr. Leonard Aranas (left), NMCSD’s director of medical services, Capt. David Foster (second from left), NMCSD’s director of branch clinics, and Lynn Campbell (right), nurse. NMCSD is one of the network’s nine military treatment facilities and Cooperman stopped by to learn about the VMOC’s role in providing real-time inpatient virtual care and tele-critical care support to military hospitals and clinics worldwide. By centralizing monitoring and leveraging specialized providers virtually, the VMOC extends critical care expertise to military treatment facilities and operational forces around the globe, improving readiness while delivering safe, high-quality patient care. (DOD photo by Regena Kowitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 20:34
    Photo ID: 9316722
    VIRIN: 250903-D-UJ980-1008
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD [Image 8 of 8], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD
    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD
    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD
    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD
    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD
    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD
    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD
    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Visits Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Health Agency
    virtual medicine
    VMOC
    Defense Health Network Pacific Rim
    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download