Coast Guard Station Honolulu participates in SAREX 2025

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Goodwin points out something on the horizon to Petty Officer 3rd Class Leo Schultz while underway on a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium, Sept. 11, 2025. Members from Coast Guard Station Honolulu, along with crew members from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Honolulu Fire Department, Ocean Safety and other agencies participated in a large scale search and rescue exercise to evaluate response procedures. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)