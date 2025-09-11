Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Honolulu participates in SAREX 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard Station Honolulu participates in SAREX 2025

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Goodwin points out something on the horizon to Petty Officer 3rd Class Leo Schultz while underway on a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium, Sept. 11, 2025. Members from Coast Guard Station Honolulu, along with crew members from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Honolulu Fire Department, Ocean Safety and other agencies participated in a large scale search and rescue exercise to evaluate response procedures. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    USCG, Coast Guard Station Honolulu, SAREX 2025, Hawaii

