New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD

Defense Health Network Pacific Rim’s new Deputy Director Capt. Kathleen Cooperman (right) visits the Virtual Medical Operations Center (VMOC) at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), one of the network’s nine military treatment facilities, Sept. 3. During the visit, Cooperman spoke with Brian Howard (second from right), the network’s assistant director for support operations, NMCSD Deputy Director Capt. Cindi Palacios (third from left), and VMOC staff including registered nurse Lynn Campbell (center), U.S. Public Health Service registered nurse Cmdr. Johannes Hutauruk (back) about the VMOC’s role in providing real-time inpatient virtual care and tele-critical care support to military hospitals and clinics worldwide. By centralizing monitoring and leveraging specialized providers virtually, the VMOC extends critical care expertise to military treatment facilities and operational forces around the globe, improving readiness while delivering safe, high-quality patient care. (DOD photo by Regena Kowitz)