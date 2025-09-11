New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Health Network Pacific Rim’s new Deputy Director Capt. Kathleen Cooperman listens to a brief about the Virtual Medical Operations Center (VMOC) during a visit Sept. 3 to Naval Medical Center San Diego, one of the network’s nine military treatment facilities. Cooperman stopped by to learn about the VMOC’s role in providing real-time inpatient virtual care and tele-critical care support to military hospitals and clinics worldwide. By centralizing monitoring and leveraging specialized providers virtually, the VMOC extends critical care expertise to military treatment facilities and operational forces around the globe, improving readiness while delivering safe, high-quality patient care. (DOD photo by Regena Kowitz)