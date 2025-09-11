New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Health Network Pacific Rim’s new Deputy Director Capt. Kathleen Cooperman talks with staff during a visit Sept. 3 to the Virtual Medical Operations Center (VMOC) at Naval Medical Center San Diego, one of the network’s nine military treatment facilities. U.S. Public Health Service Cmdr. Johannes Hutauruk (left), registered nurse, is a member of the VMOC’s team in San Diego and Lt. Col. Nikhil Huprikar, pulmonary critical care physician, participated virtually from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Cooperman stopped by to learn about the VMOC’s role in providing real-time inpatient virtual care and tele-critical care support to military hospitals and clinics worldwide. By centralizing monitoring and leveraging specialized providers virtually, the VMOC extends critical care expertise to military treatment facilities and operational forces around the globe, improving readiness while delivering safe, high-quality patient care. (DOD photo by Regena Kowitz)