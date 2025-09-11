Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD [Image 1 of 8]

    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Defense Health Network Pacific Rim

    Defense Health Network Pacific Rim’s new Deputy Director Capt. Kathleen Cooperman (center) talks with staff during a visit Sept. 3 to the Virtual Medical Operations Center (VMOC) at Naval Medical Center San Diego, one of the network’s nine military treatment facilities. U.S. Public Health Service Cmdr. Johannes Hutauruk (left), registered nurse, is a member of the VMOC’s team in San Diego and Lt. Col. Nikhil Huprikar, pulmonary critical care physician, participated virtually from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Cooperman stopped by to thank the team for the support to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan while she was serving as the military treatment facility director and to learn about the VMOC’s role in providing real-time inpatient virtual care and tele-critical care support to military hospitals and clinics worldwide. By centralizing monitoring and leveraging specialized providers virtually, the VMOC extends critical care expertise to military treatment facilities and operational forces around the globe, improving readiness while delivering safe, high-quality patient care. (DOD photo by Regena Kowitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 20:34
    Photo ID: 9316714
    VIRIN: 250903-D-UJ980-1001
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Tours Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD [Image 8 of 8], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New DHN Pacific Rim Deputy Director Visits Virtual Medical Operations Center at NMCSD

    TAGS

    Defense Health Agency
    virtual medicine
    VMOC
    Defense Health Network Pacific Rim
    Naval Medical Center San Diego

