Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025

U.S. Army Solider Staff Sgt. Marcus Organek, Intelligence Center of Excellence, DSOY, prepares to step off for land navigation at Fort Jackson South Carolina, Sept. 15th 2025. Drill sergeants from across the total U.S. Army will gather at Fort Jackson, SC from Sept 14th through the 19th to compete for the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year.