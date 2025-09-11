Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panamanian students explore aviation with U.S. Army aviators [Image 12 of 18]

    Panamanian students explore aviation with U.S. Army aviators

    PANAMA OESTE, PANAMA

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Students from the Centro de Innovación en Ciencias Espaciales de Panamá (CENASEP) tour two U.S. Army helicopters and learn about aviation fundamentals from Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, during a STEM outreach event in Panama Oeste, Panama, Sept. 15, 2025. Founded by Madelaine Rojas, Panama’s first female astrophysicist, CENASEP works to inspire youth to pursue careers in aeronautics and space sciences. The Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama Civil Affairs team partnered with CENASEP to strengthen U.S.-Panama relationships through education and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 18:07
    Photo ID: 9316427
    VIRIN: 250915-F-JC347-1162
    Resolution: 7725x5150
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: PANAMA OESTE, PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panamanian students explore aviation with U.S. Army aviators [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    STEM
    SOUTHCOM
    1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment
    Civil Affairs
    Panama
    CENASEP

