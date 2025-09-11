Panamanian students explore aviation with U.S. Army aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from the Centro de Innovación en Ciencias Espaciales de Panamá (CENASEP) tour two U.S. Army helicopters and learn about aviation fundamentals from Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, during a STEM outreach event in Panama Oeste, Panama, Sept. 15, 2025. Founded by Madelaine Rojas, Panama’s first female astrophysicist, CENASEP works to inspire youth to pursue careers in aeronautics and space sciences. The Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama Civil Affairs team partnered with CENASEP to strengthen U.S.-Panama relationships through education and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)