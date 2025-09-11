Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 11, 2025) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 conduct tactics training on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. The training sharpens combat readiness and fosters interoperability between Seabees and Marines. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and consistently trains on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
