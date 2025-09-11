Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3) [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 11, 2025) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 conduct tactics training on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. The training sharpens combat readiness and fosters interoperability between Seabees and Marines. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and consistently trains on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 16:32
    Photo ID: 9316187
    VIRIN: 250911-N-VH871-2262
    Resolution: 5496x3091
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3) [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)
    Seabees Train Tactics (NMCB-3)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCB-3
    NMCB THREE
    Navy
    Seabees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download