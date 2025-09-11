Completion of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cpt. Charles Toplikar, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, prepares to pass the unit guidon to Cpt. Christopher Kelleher during a change of command ceremony Sept. 14, 2025, at West Fort Hood, Texas, symbolizing the official transfer of leadership. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division).