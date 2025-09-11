Completion of Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Cpt. Charles Toplikar, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, prepares to pass the unit guidon to Cpt. Christopher Kelleher during a change of command ceremony Sept. 14, 2025, at West Fort Hood, Texas, symbolizing the official transfer of leadership. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division).

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 16:22
    Photo ID: 9316175
    VIRIN: 250914-A-VS000-4493
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
