Makin Island 9/11 Remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Avionics Technician Michael Armetta, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Baltimore, speaks to the crew during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the mess decks, Sep. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)