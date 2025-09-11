Makin Island 9/11 Remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Lawrence Litman, selected for promotion to chief petty officer, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, speaks to the crew during a 9/11 remembrance on the mess decks, Sep. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)