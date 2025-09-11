Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island 9/11 Remembrance [Image 1 of 7]

    Makin Island 9/11 Remembrance

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Cmdr. Saul Burleson, command chaplain aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), delivers the invocation prior to a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the mess decks, Sep. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

