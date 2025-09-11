Makin Island 9/11 Remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Saul Burleson, command chaplain aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), delivers the invocation prior to a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the mess decks, Sep. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)