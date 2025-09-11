1-109th Field Artillery deactivation and 28th Division Artillery activation

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard held a ceremony at the Kingston Armory in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Sept. 14, 2025 to mark a significant moment in the organization’s history. The 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, a storied unit dating back to 1775, was deactivated. The Regiment’s colors were cased during a time-honored tradition to symbolize the conclusion of its active service. After, the 28th Division Artillery was reactivated, reestablishing a critical component of the 28th Infantry Division’s combat power. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joshua Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 13:35
|Photo ID:
|9315520
|VIRIN:
|250914-Z-A3544-1009
|Resolution:
|6088x4059
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|WILKES-BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
