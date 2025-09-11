Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-109th Field Artillery deactivation and 28th Division Artillery activation [Image 57 of 60]

    1-109th Field Artillery deactivation and 28th Division Artillery activation

    WILKES-BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The Pennsylvania Army National Guard held a ceremony at the Kingston Armory in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Sept. 14, 2025 to mark a significant moment in the organization’s history. The 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, a storied unit dating back to 1775, was deactivated. The Regiment’s colors were cased during a time-honored tradition to symbolize the conclusion of its active service. After, the 28th Division Artillery was reactivated, reestablishing a critical component of the 28th Infantry Division’s combat power. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joshua Guthrie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 13:35
    Photo ID: 9315516
    VIRIN: 250914-Z-A3544-1003
    Resolution: 6410x4273
    Size: 11.32 MB
    Location: WILKES-BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-109th Field Artillery deactivation and 28th Division Artillery activation [Image 60 of 60], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

