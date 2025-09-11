An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera and Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at President William H. Taft’s Memorial Gravesite in Section 30, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2025. This ceremony was held to commemorate Taft's 168th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)