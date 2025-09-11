Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft [Image 18 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at President William H. Taft’s Memorial Gravesite in Section 30, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2025. This ceremony was held to commemorate Taft's 168th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 11:57
    Photo ID: 9315273
    VIRIN: 250915-A-IW468-3123
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.48 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC
    AFFHWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download