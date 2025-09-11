An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at President William H. Taft’s Memorial Gravesite in Section 30, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2025. This ceremony was held to commemorate Taft's 168th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 11:57
Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
