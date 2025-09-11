An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Held to Commemorate the 168th Birthday of President William H. Taft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members conduct an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at President William H. Taft’s Memorial Gravesite in Section 30, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2025. This ceremony was held to commemorate Taft's 168th birthday and was hosted by Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera. The wreath was laid by Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)