    Capt. Ramsey Promoted to Navy Captain Sept. 4 [Image 2 of 2]

    Capt. Ramsey Promoted to Navy Captain Sept. 4

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to R. Stephen Ramsey for his promotion to Navy Captain Sept. 4, 2025!  Ramsey serves as Officer in Charge of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Portsmouth, which provides Base Operating Support (BOS) infrastructure for all tenant commands to include those at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, St. Juliens Creek Annex, Scott Center Annex, St. Helena Annex, Suffolk NEX Distribution Center and residents at New Gosport, Kenyon Court, and Stanley Court Public Private Venture housing areas. The primary operational missions of NSA Portsmouth’s tenant commands are to perform and ensure on-time delivery of the maintenance and modernization of the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet of ships and submarines.

