NAMRU, Performer Teams meet to discuss support of DARPA’s RBC Factory Program

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 9, 2025) – Juan Curbelo, a research scientist assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Cellular and Immune Based Adjuncts (CIBACC) Department, speaks with representatives of DesiCorp, Inc., during a tour of laboratory facilities at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. The representatives traveled from Louisville, Ky., for discussions on blood products, protocols, and an alpha prototype in support of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Red Blood Cell (RBC) Factory. DARPA's RBC Factory program aims to create a medical device-based platform to determine if it is possible to insert additional biologically active components (e.g., cargoes) into human RBCs. NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, works alongside research partners in the civilian sphere, academia, industry, and other government agencies to drive support of the Department of Defense’s objectives for a lethal fighting force and ensures U.S. service members have access to the latest scientific advances. NAMRU San Antonio conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)