Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAMRU, Performer Teams meet to discuss support of DARPA’s RBC Factory Program [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAMRU, Performer Teams meet to discuss support of DARPA’s RBC Factory Program

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 9, 2025) – Bridney Lundquist, a laboratory manager assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, speaks with representatives of DesiCorp, Inc., during a tour of laboratory facilities at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. The representatives traveled from Louisville, Ky., for discussions on blood products, protocols, and an alpha prototype in support of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Red Blood Cell (RBC) Factory. DARPA's RBC Factory program aims to create a medical device-based platform to determine if it is possible to insert additional biologically active components (e.g., cargoes) into human RBCs. NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, works alongside research partners in the civilian sphere, academia, industry, and other government agencies to drive support of the Department of Defense’s objectives for a lethal fighting force and ensures U.S. service members have access to the latest scientific advances. NAMRU San Antonio conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 10:21
    Photo ID: 9314905
    VIRIN: 250909-N-ND850-1006
    Resolution: 2625x1750
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU, Performer Teams meet to discuss support of DARPA’s RBC Factory Program [Image 7 of 7], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAMRU, Performer Teams meet to discuss support of DARPA’s RBC Factory Program
    NAMRU, Performer Teams meet to discuss support of DARPA’s RBC Factory Program
    NAMRU, Performer Teams meet to discuss support of DARPA’s RBC Factory Program
    NAMRU, Performer Teams meet to discuss support of DARPA’s RBC Factory Program
    NAMRU, Performer Teams meet to discuss support of DARPA’s RBC Factory Program
    NAMRU, Performer Teams meet to discuss support of DARPA’s RBC Factory Program
    NAMRU, Performer Teams meet to discuss support of DARPA’s RBC Factory Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAMRU, Performer Teams meet to discuss support of DARPA’s RBC Factory Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
    Military Health
    Navy Medicine
    Navy Medicine Research and Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download