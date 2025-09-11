Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Now Streaming: Webinars on Demand

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Now Streaming: Webinars on Demand

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs

    Catch up anytime with on-demand video recordings from DoD Office of Small Business Program (OSBP) training webinars. These trainings cover key topics like the DoD Mentor-Protege Program, Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI); and the Project Spectrum cybersecurity initiative. Perfect for small business owners, acquisition professionals, APEX Accelerators, and government contracting stakeholders -- watch when it works for you.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 08:06
    Photo ID: 9314703
    VIRIN: 250915-O-GO102-6235
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 224.22 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Now Streaming: Webinars on Demand, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download