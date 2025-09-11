Now Streaming: Webinars on Demand

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Catch up anytime with on-demand video recordings from DoD Office of Small Business Program (OSBP) training webinars. These trainings cover key topics like the DoD Mentor-Protege Program, Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI); and the Project Spectrum cybersecurity initiative. Perfect for small business owners, acquisition professionals, APEX Accelerators, and government contracting stakeholders -- watch when it works for you.