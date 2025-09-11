Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, gets fitted for aircrew flight equipment by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wilson, 31st Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 8, 2025. During the 3rd AF command team’s visit, they met with various squadrons, recognized outstanding performers, interacted with Airmen and thanked members for their contributions to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)