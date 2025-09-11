Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, tours the 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron COBRA Clinic at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 9, 2025. The COBRA Clinic uses a comprehensive approach to health, both physical and mental, with a focus on musculoskeletal conditions and physical therapy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)