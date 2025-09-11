Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, tours the 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron COBRA Clinic at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 9, 2025. The COBRA Clinic uses a comprehensive approach to health, both physical and mental, with a focus on musculoskeletal conditions and physical therapy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9314536
|VIRIN:
|250909-F-MO337-1015
|Resolution:
|5956x3963
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
