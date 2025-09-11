Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, Third Air Force command chief, tours the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 8, 2025. The 57th RQS building is a new facility and the first of its kind, as it is specifically designed to maintain the required equipment and personnel to execute rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|09.08.2025
|09.15.2025 05:01
|9314535
|250908-F-MO337-1011
|5745x3822
|1.68 MB
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|3
|0
