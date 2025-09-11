Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, is briefed by Capt. Blair Roberts, 57th Rescue Squadron combat rescue officer, on the training capabilities of the 57th Rescue Squadron pool at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 8, 2025. The 57th RQS building is a new facility and the first of its kind, as it is specifically designed to maintain the required equipment and personnel to execute rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)