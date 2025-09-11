Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB [Image 2 of 5]

    Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, is briefed by Capt. Blair Roberts, 57th Rescue Squadron combat rescue officer, on the training capabilities of the 57th Rescue Squadron pool at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 8, 2025. The 57th RQS building is a new facility and the first of its kind, as it is specifically designed to maintain the required equipment and personnel to execute rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    DV visit
    31st FW
    Third Air Force
    USAFE

