Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, tours the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 8, 2025. As U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa’s only numbered Air Force, the NAF’s command staff provides support for all of 3rd Air Force, which consists of 10 wings with more than 32,000 Airmen across two continents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)