Yokota bids farewell to UH-1N Huey

A piano is burned to commemorate the retirement of the UH-1N Huey at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. The UH-1N first arrived at Yokota in 1980, and for over 45 years, the aircraft supported a wide range of missions across the region, including aeromedical evacuations and the transport of senior government officials. It also played a critical role in Operation Tomodachi following the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011, conducting reconnaissance flights and low-level radiation mapping in the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)