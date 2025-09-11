Yokota bids farewell to UH-1N Huey

A piano is burned to commemorate the retirement of the UH-1N Huey at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. The UH-1N first arrived at Yokota in 1980, and for over 45 years, the aircraft supported a wide range of missions across the region, including aeromedical evacuations and the transport of senior government officials. It also played a critical role in Operation Tomodachi following the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011, conducting reconnaissance flights and low-level radiation mapping in the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 02:20
|Photo ID:
|9314385
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-GS842-3329
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|15.71 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
