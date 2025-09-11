Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota bids farewell to UH-1N Huey [Image 11 of 12]

    Yokota bids farewell to UH-1N Huey

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A piano is burned to commemorate the retirement of the UH-1N Huey at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. The UH-1N first arrived at Yokota in 1980, and for over 45 years, the aircraft supported a wide range of missions across the region, including aeromedical evacuations and the transport of senior government officials. It also played a critical role in Operation Tomodachi following the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011, conducting reconnaissance flights and low-level radiation mapping in the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 02:20
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Yokota bids farewell to UH-1N Huey [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

