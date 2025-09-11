Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    524th Military Intelligence Battalion Run

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    On August 29, the 524th Military Intelligence Battalion celebrated the successful completion of the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise with a spirited battalion run at Camp Humphreys. The formation ran approximately 5.24 kilometers, a distance symbolizing the pride and unity of the 524th. The run not only marked the end of an intense and successful training period but also reinforced the resilience, camaraderie, and mission focus that define the battalion.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 00:56
    Photo ID: 9314320
    VIRIN: 250828-A-JL066-2542
    Location: KR
