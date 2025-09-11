524th Military Intelligence Battalion Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On August 29, the 524th Military Intelligence Battalion celebrated the successful completion of the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise with a spirited battalion run at Camp Humphreys. The formation ran approximately 5.24 kilometers, a distance symbolizing the pride and unity of the 524th. The run not only marked the end of an intense and successful training period but also reinforced the resilience, camaraderie, and mission focus that define the battalion.