501st Military Intelligence Brigade Formation

On August 28, the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade held a brigade formation following the conclusion of the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise. During the event, Sergeant Eui jin Kim who is 719th MI BN Alpha Company Senior KATUSA was recognized as the winner of the Paik Award Board, a testament to his professionalism and dedication. He showed extraordinary performance in Paik Board Essay Writing. In addition, Soldiers who demonstrated outstanding performance throughout the exercise were awarded Army Commendation Medals (ARCOMs), Army Achievement Medals (AAMs), Certificates of Achievement (COAs), and brigade coins for their contributions to mission success. The formation highlighted the brigade’s culture of recognition and the strength of the Red Dragon team as they continue to remain ready to “Strike With Fire.”