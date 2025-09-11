U.S. Naval War College’s Maritime Advanced Warfighting School graduates 37

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEWPORT, R.I. - U.S. Naval War College's (NWC) Maritime Advanced Warfighting School (MAWS) graduated 37 during a ceremony held at the college in Newport, Rhode Island, on Sept. 5, 2025. MAWS students complete an integrated syllabus including core courses, Theater Security Decision Making, Strategy and Warfare, and an enhanced Joint Maritime Operations course; they also receive additional courses tailored to operational art theory, operational planning process, and major operations/campaigns; and a three-month capstone planning project in direct support of Navy and joint operational commanders. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris)