    Airmen participate in field day for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month [Image 8 of 9]

    Airmen participate in field day for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, participate in a field day for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 14, 2025. The events fostered camaraderie, resilience and teamwork while highlighting the importance of mental health and support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo. By Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 15:06
    Photo ID: 9313843
    VIRIN: 250914-Z-FP794-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.1 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Airmen participate in field day for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    St. Joseph
    139th AW
    Community Engagement

