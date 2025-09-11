Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, participate in a field day for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 14, 2025. The events fostered camaraderie, resilience and teamwork while highlighting the importance of mental health and support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo. By Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 15:06
|Photo ID:
|9313840
|VIRIN:
|250914-Z-FP794-1065
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.59 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen participate in field day for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.