OHARNG 1-174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participates in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

Lt. Col. Bryan Eschbach, Commander of the 1st Battalion, and 1st. Sgt. Jesse Helms, with the 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, shake hands after discussing events that would take place at annual training during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2025. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored, multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Skyiah Johnson / 196th MPAD)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9313794
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-XU282-5978
|Resolution:
|6204x4480
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
