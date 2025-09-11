OHARNG 1-174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participates in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment ground guides a Humvee during training at Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2025. The exercise provides realistic, multi-domain training to enhance readiness and interoperability among joint and reserve component forces. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau sponsored, multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. Northern Strike 25-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 2 to 16, 2025, at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year's iteration featured approximately 7,500 participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skyiah Johnson, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)