    OHARNG 1-174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participates in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 3 of 5]

    OHARNG 1-174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participates in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Skyiah Johnson 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Remington Foor (left), and Sgt. Ghinaj El Sabbagh (right), combat medics assigned to the 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, demonstrate a saline lock during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2025. Northern Strike 25-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 2 to 16, 2025, at the National All-Domain War-fighting Center. This year's iteration featured approximately 7,500 participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skyiah Johnson, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

