OHARNG 1-174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participates in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

Staff Sgt. Remington Foor (left), and Sgt. Ghinaj El Sabbagh (right), combat medics assigned to the 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, demonstrate a saline lock during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2025. Northern Strike 25-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 2 to 16, 2025, at the National All-Domain War-fighting Center. This year's iteration featured approximately 7,500 participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skyiah Johnson, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|08.06.2025
|09.14.2025 14:55
|9313791
|250806-A-XU282-4747
|6720x4480
|4.3 MB
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|1
|0
